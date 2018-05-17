Brian McKandie death: Man due for pensioner murder hearing
- 17 May 2018
A man is due in court next month charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.
Brian McKandie was found dead at his cottage at Badenscoth, near Rothienorman, on 12 March 2016.
Steven Sidebottom is due to face a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
The case has been scheduled to call on 15 June.