A man has been charged in relation to an alleged attempted murder in Stonehaven, police have said.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after an incident in the town's harbour area on Wednesday evening.

Police Scotland said a 28-year-year-old man had been charged. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

The High Street area was closed for inquiries but later re-opened.