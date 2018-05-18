An investigation is to be carried out into standards of care at a Moray home.

The probe into the quality care and support at Spynie Care Home in Elgin comes after a number of concerns were raised by inspectors.

Health and Social Care Moray decided to act after meeting representatives from the Care Inspectorate.

A spokesman for the care home, operated by Intobeige, said the standard of care for residents was of the "utmost importance".

There have been no allegations of physical abuse or criminal activity.