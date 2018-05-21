Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Aberdeenshire which left a teenager seriously injured.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the unclassified Cruden Bay to Gask road at about 22:50 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old male driver of the white Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigations to be carried out.