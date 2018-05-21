NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man faces Shetland danger of life charge

  • 21 May 2018

A man has appeared in court in Shetland charged with assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

It followed an incident where a 37-year-old was injured in Mossbank in the early hours of Saturday. He was flown to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment.

Mark Whyte, 42, from Glasgow, made no plea at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination, and released on bail.

Related Topics