Image copyright Fran Flett Hollinrake Image caption The actor bought a new jumper in Orkney and attended a storytelling show with Fran Flett Hollinrake

Former Star Trek actor George Takei caused a flurry of excitement when he arrived in Orkney on a cruise liner.

The star, who played Mr Sulu, is now a high-profile campaigner for LGBTI rights.

After buying a new jumper, he toured some of the archipelago's historic sites and attended a storytelling event.

One fan commented on social media that the 81-year-old looked as though he was living long, and prospering.

However, that catchphrase belongs to the character Mr Spock, played by the late Leonard Nimoy.

Fran Flett Hollinrake, custodian of Kirkwall's St Magnus Cathedral, who led the storytelling show, said that Takei, who played the helmsman of the USS Enterprise Mr Sulu, had "laughed in all the right places".