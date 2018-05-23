NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Plea for mothballed Hazlehead pool in Aberdeen to reopen

  • 23 May 2018
Hazlehead pool

Councillors are to hear a plea for a mothballed swimming pool in Aberdeen to be reopened.

Hazlehead pool was closed by Sport Aberdeen two years ago, along with one in Kincorth.

Lib Dem councillor Jennifer Stewart has lodged a motion to be debated at the capital programme committee on Wednesday afternoon.

She claims that local people are finding it difficult to access a nearby pool.

Sport Aberdeen said at the time the decision to shut Hazlehead and Kincorth pools followed a review of all the venues it operated.

The organisation said the facilities were underused, with an average of just over 30 people swimming at each per day.

