Councillors are to hear a plea for a mothballed swimming pool in Aberdeen to be reopened.

Hazlehead pool was closed by Sport Aberdeen two years ago, along with one in Kincorth.

Lib Dem councillor Jennifer Stewart has lodged a motion to be debated at the capital programme committee on Wednesday afternoon.

She claims that local people are finding it difficult to access a nearby pool.

Sport Aberdeen said at the time the decision to shut Hazlehead and Kincorth pools followed a review of all the venues it operated.

The organisation said the facilities were underused, with an average of just over 30 people swimming at each per day.