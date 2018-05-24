Image copyright Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Image caption The company's UK assets include the Montrose Alpha platform

A North Sea oil company is consulting on up to 70 redundancies in its onshore operation in Aberdeen.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK said the move was part of restructuring plans following the completion of major capital projects.

The firm is planning to cut the number of operational groups running its North Sea assets, after successfully piloting new digital technology.

Last September, it announced 80 offshore redundancies after a review.

The Aberdeen-based business was formed in 2015 when Repsol bought the global assets of the former Talisman Energy.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK said it had since made "huge progress" but still had "more to do to reduce lifting costs".

Digital operating hubs

A spokesman said: "We are integrating our assets around digital operating hubs, which we have piloted very successfully on Montrose and Arbroath over the last 12 months, to support faster and more informed decision-making.

"We will also capitalise on our improved internal capabilities and processes.

"As a result of this we are beginning a consultation today on a proposed new design for our onshore organisation.

"Subject to the outcome of this consultation, we expect the number of staff positions will be reduced by around 70.

"We are very aware of our responsibilities to our people and will consider any measures to mitigate the impact on those affected by the reductions, including looking to redeploy staff where possible."