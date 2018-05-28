A schoolgirl was treated in intensive care after being hit by a car after getting off a school bus in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened at the Loch Insch Fishery junction of the A96, near Insch, at about 16:15 on Friday.

The girl was taken by ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen and has since been moved to a general ward.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was working with police and the bus operator to investigate the incident.

A council spokesman said: "The pupil was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the intensive care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She has since been transferred to a general ward."