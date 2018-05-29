A man is to stand trial charged with causing the death of a motorist in an Aberdeenshire crash.

William Buchan, 48, from Peterhead, died after the crash near Hatton in May 2016.

Craig Ross, 28, from Aberdeen, is alleged to have caused his death by driving dangerously, crossing the road into the path of his oncoming vehicle.

He denied the charge at the High Court in Glasgow and is due to go on trial in September in Aberdeen.