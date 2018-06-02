Image copyright @HarlawDofE Image caption Driving conditions in Ballater were challenging

Parts of Ballater in Aberdeenshire have been affected by flash flooding.

Fire crews were called out to the Bridge Street and Bridge Square area just after 12:30 following heavy rainfall.

People in many parts of Scotland have been advised to take care.

Yellow "be aware" warnings are in place for heavy rain for the north, west and south of Scotland.