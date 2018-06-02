Ballater affected by flash flooding
- 2 June 2018
Parts of Ballater in Aberdeenshire have been affected by flash flooding.
Fire crews were called out to the Bridge Street and Bridge Square area just after 12:30 following heavy rainfall.
People in many parts of Scotland have been advised to take care.
Yellow "be aware" warnings are in place for heavy rain for the north, west and south of Scotland.