A scheme which helps trace people suffering from dementia if they go missing is being launched in the north east of Scotland.

The Herbert Protocol is already used in other parts of the country including Glasgow and Dumfries and Galloway.

Carers provide police with pre-prepared personal information which saves valuable time when every minute counts.

Last year, more than 500 dementia sufferers were reported missing in Scotland.

Because dementia symptoms often include problems processing and retaining information and feelings of anxiety, those who have the condition are particularly vulnerable.

They require two to four times the policing resource otherwise required when someone goes missing.

The Herbert Protocol aims to increase the chances of tracing the missing person more quickly.

Carers, family members and friends complete a form recording vital details, such as medication required, mobile numbers, and relevant personal information to allow police to move faster.

The scheme is being launched at the start of Dementia Awareness Week by Police Scotland in conjunction with NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Moray Health and Care Social Partnership, Alzheimer Scotland and VSA.

What is the Herbert Protocol?

The Herbert Protocol is a national scheme being adopted by more and more local police forces which encourages carers to compile useful information which could be used in the event of a vulnerable person going missing.

Carers can complete in advance, a form recording all vital details, such as medication required, mobile numbers, places previously located, a photograph etc. In the event of your family member or friend going missing, the form can be easily sent or handed to the police to reduce the time taken in gathering this information.

The Herbert Protocol initiative is named after George Herbert, a War veteran of the Normandy landings, who lived with dementia.

The scheme is not intended to replace existing safeguarding and security measures but can speed up a search if required.