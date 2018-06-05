Woman charged over £100,000 of cannabis resin in Aberdeen
- 5 June 2018
A woman has been charged after cannabis resin with a street value of about £100,000 was seized in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the recovery was made during a search of a property in the Rosemount area of the city on Monday.
A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged.
She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.