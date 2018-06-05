NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Serious crash between car and motorbike in Moray

  • 5 June 2018

Police are dealing with a serious crash in Moray involving a car and a motorbike.

The emergency services were sent to the scene on the B9015 Garmouth to Fochabers road just before 17:40.

Officers said there was one casualty, whose condition is not known.

The road has been closed by police and is expected to remain closed for some time.

