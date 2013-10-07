GVA buys Scottish property consultants James Barr

Commercial property consultancy GVA has bought rival Scottish firm James Barr for an undisclosed sum.

GVA claimed the "truly transformational" deal had created Scotland's third largest commercial property advisory business by turnover.

The company said the move would significantly strengthen its presence in Glasgow in particular.

The combined businesses of GVA north of the border and James Barr will operate as GVA James Barr.

GVA described the acquisition as "a major statement of intent" to expand within the Scottish property market.

Chief executive Rob Bould said: "This will be a truly transformational partnership for both companies.

"James Barr has long been at the forefront of Scotland's property scene and maintains deep-rooted bonds with the Scottish corporate, private and public sectors.

"At this stage in the economic cycle, this is a first class acquisition of what is undoubtedly one of Scotland's leading surveyors, which builds on the excellent client reach achieved by our teams in Edinburgh and Glasgow."

GVA restructured its operations last year and has maintained that it is just 12 months away from becoming a debt-free business.

James Barr is multi-discipline property consultancy with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

It employs about 40 staff, including chartered surveyors and chartered planners.