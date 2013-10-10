ScotRail train driver industrial action threat recedes

Image caption ScotRail welcomed the pay deal, saying common sense had "prevailed"

Threatened industrial action by ScotRail train drivers looks set to be called off after the union Aslef said it would recommend a new pay offer.

Aslef members have been holding a ballot over action short of a strike, which could severely disrupt Sunday rail services in Scotland.

But the union is now backing a ScotRail offer to raise pay by 4% this year and 3.4% in 2014.

Train drivers currently earn an average of just under £40,000 a year.

Two previous pay offers have been rejected by Aslef members.

Aslef's director for Scotland, Kevin Lindsay, told BBC Scotland: "We are currently holding a ballot for action short of a strike, and the result is due on 17 October.

"However, my executive committee will make a decision next week on whether this offer is acceptable or whether to go ahead with the action.

"My recommendation is that we call off the action and hold a referendum with our members over the pay offer."

'Swift resolution'

Aslef, which counts most of ScotRail's 1,100 train drivers as members, said industrial action would involve an overtime ban which would hit Sunday services.

First ScotRail welcomed the pay deal, which runs until 31 March, 2015.

A spokesman said: "It secures the long-term stability for the travelling public as it runs until the end of the current ScotRail franchise.

"Common sense prevailed today, and we welcome the swift resolution which delivers the best possible outcome for the staff and customers."