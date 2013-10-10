Canadian IT firm CGI to create 250 jobs in Glasgow

IT services provider CGI is to open a new software development centre in Glasgow, creating nearly 250 skilled jobs over the next few years.

The Open Source Digital Services Centre, which will offer services to clients in European public and commercial sectors, will open in 2014.

The roles will range from highly skilled technical and managerial staff to graduate jobs and apprenticeships.

The move will see CGI nearly double its Scottish workforce within three years.

First Minister Alex Salmond welcomed the Canadian company's investment in Scotland.

'Welcome boost'

He said: "The move by CGI to create 250 skilled jobs is very positive and is a yet another welcome boost for Scottish employment, reinforcing our position of outperforming the UK for securing inward investment.

"This is testament to both the skill of the Scottish workforce and the confidence international companies have in Scotland as a country to invest in."

CGI UK president Tim Gregory said: "The two main reasons we selected Glasgow as the location for our new centre were the talent pool of highly skilled professionals available in the area, and the support we received from the Scottish government.

"We are very excited about the future for this area of our business."