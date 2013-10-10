Shawbost firm Harris Tweed Hebrides to invest £1m

Image caption Harris Tweed Hebrides has been making tweed products for the past five years

The biggest producer of Harris Tweed has announced a £1m investment programme.

Harris Tweed Hebrides plans to expand its Shawbost mill in the Isle of Lewis, install new machinery and acquire new looms for lease to weavers.

It also intends to invest in IT and an international marketing campaign.

The company said the investment programme was drawn up in order to "consolidate the advances of the past five years".

Harris Tweed Hebrides chairman Brian Wilson said: "On the basis of existing orders, we have told both mill-workers and weavers that full-scale production will continue throughout the winter months.

"One of our greatest successes to date has been to take seasonality of employment out of the production cycle.

"We are confident that the time is right for a further investment programme to consolidate the advances of the past five years."

Harris Tweed Hebrides produced its first tweed in 2008 and now accounts for about 90% of Orb-stamped production.

This week the company was named as Scotland's Fashion Ambassador of the Year at the Scottish Fashion Awards ceremony, which were held for the first time in London.