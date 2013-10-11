Air cargo rises by 50% at Glasgow

Image caption All of Scotland's major airports recorded an increase in passenger numbers during September

The amount of cargo passing through Glasgow airport rose by 50% last month while passengers numbers at all of Scotland's major airports also increased.

Edinburgh Airport recorded the steepest rise of 9% compared with 2012 and said it was the "busiest September ever".

Almost a million passengers made their way through the capital's airport.

There was a 3.8% increase in the passengers travelling through Glasgow airport and a 6.3% rise for Aberdeen.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "Since May we've experienced more passengers travelling through Edinburgh Airport than ever before, this has been our most successful summer on record, with September being no exception.

"We've had a massive growth this summer, having also just reported our strongest quarter on record."

Managing director of Glasgow Airport, Amanda McMillan, said: "It is very encouraging to be able to follow what was our best summer in five years with further passenger growth in September.

"There were a number of events within Glasgow during September, including the Liberal Democrats autumn conference, which contributed to a strong demand for domestic services and with the SSE Hydro now open, the city can look forward to attracting even more large-scale events."

Meanwhile, during the same month London Heathrow had a 3.4% rise in passengers and warned it was full.

A commission is currently investigating airport capacity and Heathrow is campaigning for permission to build an additional runway.

Heathrow chief executive Colin Matthews said: "Without a larger hub airport, the UK can expect to fall behind in the global race for trade, jobs and economic growth."