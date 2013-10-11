McGill's bus firm back in profit

Image caption McGill's is now Scotland's largest privately owned bus company

West of Scotland bus firm McGill's has moved back into profit and reported an almost doubling of turnover for 2012.

Greenock-based McGill's made a pre-tax profit on ordinary activities of £659,404 compared with a loss of more than £550,000 in 2011.

Turnover rose from £15m to £28m with the acquisition of rival Arriva Scotland West being the "main contributory factor".

Staff numbers at McGill's rose from 317 in 2011 to 589 in 2012.

McGill's Buses is now Scotland's largest privately-owned bus company, operating about 350 buses across more than 40 routes, mostly in the Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire areas.

It employs about 700 staff from the company's four depots in Greenock, Inchinnan, Johnstone and Barrhead.

McGill's said it was "constantly trying to improve efficiency of the business" and said "fluctuating fuel prices" as well as "changes to the concession payments" were among the principle risks to the company.