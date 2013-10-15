Orkney hosts major international marine energy event

Image caption Orkney is home to marine energy testing

A major international marine energy conference is getting under way in Orkney.

Industry representatives from around the world have arrived for the three-day event, organised as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the island's European Marine Energy Centre.

It will feature discussions on some of the key issues affecting the marine energy sector.

Delegates are from as far afield as China, Singapore, and America.

The Crown Estate, Marine Scotland, and the Scottish government will also have officials at the event.