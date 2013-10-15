Glasgow distillery plans submitted for approval

Image caption The Whisky distillery could attract more than 50,000 visitors each year if plans go ahead

Plans have been submitted to establish a £10m Scottish whisky distillery and visitor centre on the banks of the River Clyde.

If approved it would see the first distillery in the centre of Glasgow for more than 100 years.

The "pump house" building would be used to house the distillery, with a bar, cafe, tasting rooms and retail outlet included.

The iconic building sits in between the Riverside Museum and Hydro Arena.

The project has been supported by Scottish Enterprise and developed by a small group of industry experts, led by Tim Morrison - formerly of Morrison Bowmore Distillers and current proprietor of the AD Rattray Scotch Whisky Company.

During the building and construction phase, it would support up to 300 jobs and, once completed, could employ up to 25 permanent members of staff.

Increased tourism

Subject to planning approval, work on the first phase of the project would get under way with immediate effect.

The second phase would then be completed by mid-2015.

Mr Morrison said: "Our vision for the new distillery and educational visitor centre is that it becomes a part of Glasgow's busy tourist trail - we anticipate it will attract more than 50,000 visitors each year.

"We've had a great deal of support for this project so far - from local businesses, the public sector and those within the industry, and we have taken the next important step in helping to make this project a reality by submitting a full planning application to Glasgow City Council for consideration."

MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, Sandra White, said: "It will greatly improve the regeneration of this area of Kelvin, while also benefiting the whole of Glasgow through increased tourism, as well as a much welcomed influx of both construction and service industry jobs."