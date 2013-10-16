Penmanshiel wind farm given green light by ministers

Image caption The wind farm proposals were cleared after RES reduced the number of turbines by one to 14

Renewable energy developer RES UK has welcomed a decision by the Scottish government to clear its plans for a wind farm in the Scottish Borders.

RES had lodged an appeal over its 15-turbine Penmanshiel wind farm plans after a dispute with the local council.

The company claimed Scottish Borders Council failed to decide on the firm's application within required timescales.

The project was cleared after RES cut the number of turbines to 14 on visual impact grounds.

Last year, Scottish Borders Council said it would "vigorously defend" the RES appeal.

The company maintained the project had been in planning for nearly a year without a decision being made by the council.

However, a council spokesman said at the time that RES had not responded to requests to adjust its plans.

RES said on Wednesday that Penmanshiel would make an important contribution to Scotland's energy targets and deliver significant benefits to the local community.

Project manager Ruth Elder said: "We are delighted with the positive decision made by the Scottish government today and we are pleased that through the removal of one turbine the project has been allowed to proceed."

RES said the local community at Penmanshiel would receive a benefits package of £5,000 per installed megawatt once the wind farm is operational.