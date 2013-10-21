Passenger numbers rise at Scottish regional airports

From the section

Passenger numbers increased by more than 11,229 at Scottish regional airports last month, compared with September 2012.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said it handled 126,672 passengers in September, an increase of 9.7% on the same month last year.

Visitors to the Lagavulin Islay Jazz Festival helped to boost numbers at Islay's airport.

Wick, John O'Groats, Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Inverness also had increases.

However, numbers were down at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Stornoway and Tiree airports.