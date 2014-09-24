'Record' quarter for regeneration firm Keepmoat

Image copyright Keepmoat Image caption Keepmoat has been trading north of the border for the past five years

Community regeneration specialist Keepmoat has secured a record £23m worth of Scottish contracts in one quarter.

The deals involve improving social housing energy efficiency on behalf of councils in East Lothian, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire.

The biggest contract, worth £10.9m, is for insulation improvements to 3,000 homes in South Lanarkshire.

Keepmoat said it was its best quarter in five years of trading in Scotland.

Keepmoat has also secured deals worth £9m with Renfrewshire Council, to upgrade the external fabric of local housing blocks.

Meanwhile, East Ayrshire Council and East Lothian Council have selected Keepmoat to deliver energy efficiency improvements to hundreds of council and owner-occupied homes over the next six months.

'Best quarter'

Keepmoat Scotland regional director Eamonn McGarvey said: "These four contracts, and a number of smaller wins recently, bring the total value of contracts secured by Keepmoat in Scotland during the second quarter of 2014 to £23m.

"That's the best quarter we have had since starting to pitch for regeneration work in Scotland in 2009."

Doncaster-based Keepmoat has forecast that Scottish revenues for 2014-15 will hit £40m.

Further expansion is planned in 2015, with an increased focus on refurbishment of schools and public buildings, as well as the construction of new affordable homes and care homes.