Low wage employers in Scotland named and shamed

A dozen Scottish businesses have been named and shamed for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

They were on a list of more than 100 employers identified by the UK government after investigations by HM Revenue & Customs.

Scottish firms named included a garage, a taxi business and five hairdressers.

UK business minister Nick Boles said employers that failed to pay the minimum wage "hurt the living standards of the lowest paid and their families".

The current national minimum wage is set at £6.70 per hour for adults.

The biggest underpayment north of the border involved Village Garage Engineers Ltd, trading as Village Garage in Plean, near Stirling, which neglected to pay about £9,150 to three workers.

Ian Balfour and Caroline Balfour, trading as Kirkcaldy-based A E Taxis, failed to pay more than £4,750 to three workers.

Margaret Jankowitz, trading as The Beeches Hair Studio in Clydebank, neglected to pay about £3,300 to three workers, while Paterson SA Hairdressing in Edinburgh failed to pay about £3,200 to 15 workers.

National minimum wage - what you should be getting paid

Adult rate (21 and over) - £6.70 per hour

18-20 year olds - £5.30 per hour

16-17 year olds - £3.87 per hour

Apprentice rate - £3.30 per hour

Other Scottish businesses named included:

C & R Tyres Ltd, Kelso, failed to pay £2,261.60 to three workers.

SCC Leisure Ltd, trading as Bar Soba, Glasgow, failed to pay £2,015.82 to one worker.

Norma Clark Hair & Beauty Ltd, Glasgow, neglected to pay £1,391.32 to one worker.

Strathmore Hotels Ltd, trading as Royal Hotel, Argyll, and Salutation Hotel, Perth, failed to pay £609.97 to two workers.

U & T Ltd, trading as The Sweet Spot, Hamilton, neglected to pay £482.64 to two workers.

Sam Clackmannan (Scotland) Ltd, trading as Samantha Blues Hairdressing, Clackmannan, failed to pay £319.29 to one worker.

Cocouk Ltd, trading as Le Dermex, Edinburgh, failed to pay £305.50 to one worker.

Mrs Mary Forbes, trading as Mary Forbes Hairdressing, Dundee, failed to pay £106.44 to one worker.

Overall, the 115 UK companies named owed workers more than £389,000 in arrears. The firms spanned sectors including hairdressing, retail, education, catering and social care.

Since the name and shame scheme was introduced in 2013, 400 employers have been listed, with total arrears of nearly £1.2m and penalties of about £513,000.

Mr Boles said: "As a one nation government on the side of working people we are determined that everyone who is entitled to the National Minimum Wage receives it.

"Next April we will introduce a new National Living Wage which will mean a £900-a-year pay rise for someone working full-time on the minimum wage, and we will enforce this equally robustly."