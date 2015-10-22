Scottish household spending power up by £12 per week

Image copyright PA

Household spending power in Scotland has risen by £12 per week to £190 over the past year, according to an analysis of income and prices.

But Asda's regular income tracker found some other parts of the UK saw a faster rise, reflecting a better jobs market.

Real spending power, after accounting for household essentials, has risen for two years, helped by low inflation.

But the growth has slowed up between the second quarter of this year and the third, falling from 9.8% to 6.7%.

The analysis, carried out by the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), starts with a weekly income for the average household of £740. Various taxes reduce that to take-home pay of £622.

Essential costs include food, housing, utility bills, children's schooling, communications and transport, at a total weekly outlay of £430.

That leaves discretionary spending of £192 for the average UK household to cover leisure, sport, entertainment, eating out, savings, holidays and luxury goods.

For Scotland, that discretionary spending was £190 in the third quarter of this year, up from £178 a year before, and £171 in the same part of 2013.

With UK net incomes up by 3.1% in the past year, prices have been falling. The CEBR reckons mortgage costs are down 1.3% in the year to September, food by 2.3%, vehicle fuels by 14.9%, and household energy by 4.3%.

Commenting on the findings, Asda's chief customer officer Barry Williams said: "Two years of solid growth on discretionary income shows real stability in the economic recovery.

"It's interesting that people continue to spend differently - carrying their savvy shopping habits from the financial crisis with them, and re-prioritising their spending on treats and activities with their families, making the most out of their new-found spare income."