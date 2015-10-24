Sales of £1m houses in Scotland 'double'

Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption More than half of all Scottish homes that went for more than £1m in the first half of this year were located in Edinburgh

The number of homes sold for at least £1m in Scotland has more than doubled in a year, according to a new report.

The Bank of Scotland found 111 top-end properties were sold in the first half of 2015 - compared with 43 in the same period last year.

Edinburgh saw the biggest increase, and now accounts for 57% of all million pound sales in Scotland.

The sharp rise in Scotland was in stark contrast to Great Britain as a whole, which saw sales fall by 11%.

The Bank of Scotland based its report on statistics from Registers of Scotland.

Million pound homes Areas of Scotland with the most £1m house sales in first half of 2015 63 Edinburgh City East Lothian 9

Aberdeen City 8

East Renfrewshire 4

Glasgow City 4 BBC

Edinburgh led the way north of the border with 63 sales - up from 21 in the first half of 2014.

The next highest areas were East Lothian with nine seven-figure sales, Aberdeen with eight and East Renfrewshire and Glasgow, where there were four each.

Four council areas - East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire - went from having no million-pound sales in 2014 to three or four in the first half of this year.

London still accounts for more than half of million-pound property sales in the UK, with 3,703 in the first half of 2015.

Bank of Scotland economist Nitesh Patel said: "Sales south of the border may have been impacted by the new Stamp Duty rates last December, whilst the equivalent Land and Building Transaction Tax came into force for Scottish homebuyers only in April."