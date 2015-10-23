Car dealer Peter Vardy opens £6m Porsche centre

Image copyright Peter Vardy

Car dealer Peter Vardy has opened a new £6m Porsche sales centre in Aberdeen.

The 24,000 sq ft centre includes a range of new models, as well as a display of chief executive Peter Vardy's personal collection of classics, including a 1966 911S.

Mr Vardy said: "We couldn't find a dealership good enough for this brand, so we built our own."

The centre is one of four major build projects the Glasgow-based group has undertaken in the Aberdeen area.

They include a recently completed Vauxhall showroom and a new Jaguar Land Rover dealership, which is due to open in late 2016.

The motor retail group now employs about 765 people and operates 11 dealerships across Scotland.

Vardy recently confirmed plans to open a new car supermarket in Dundee, which could create about 70 jobs.