Cider maker Thistly Cross cheered by apple appeal response

A Scottish cider maker has reported a big response to a crowdsourcing appeal for apple donations.

Dunbar-based Thistly Cider said more than 50 tonnes of the fruit had been donated under its "bottle for a bucket" scheme, launched last month.

It has been offering free cider or apple juice in exchange for spare apples.

The firm said it would accept donations for the rest of the season at its Belhaven Fruit Farm store.

It will accept most varieties, apart from crab apples.

Thistly Cross head cider maker Peter Stuart said: "Good folk have come from all over Scotland to swap their apples for Thistly Cross Cider, bringing anything from a bucketful to a truckload of apples.

"Thistly has always considered itself to be an innovative company.

"We are always developing new product ideas, including limited edition ciders and collaborations.

"The apples that we get from the public help us to keep doing this, as well as meeting our increasing demand, nationally and globally - without compromising on quality."