Flybe to launch new Edinburgh to Liverpool route
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Scotland business
Budget airline Flybe is to launch a new daily service between Edinburgh and Liverpool on Sunday.
It will include mid-morning flights on weekdays, early morning flights on a Saturday and a Sunday afternoon service.
Edinburgh Airport described the new service as "great news" for business and leisure passengers.
It added that the airline and airport "shared a commitment to improving UK connectivity".