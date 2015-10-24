Scotland business

Flybe to launch new Edinburgh to Liverpool route

Budget airline Flybe is to launch a new daily service between Edinburgh and Liverpool on Sunday.

It will include mid-morning flights on weekdays, early morning flights on a Saturday and a Sunday afternoon service.

Edinburgh Airport described the new service as "great news" for business and leisure passengers.

It added that the airline and airport "shared a commitment to improving UK connectivity".

