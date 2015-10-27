Bank of Scotland chief economist Donald MacRae to retire

The Bank of Scotland's chief economist, Donald MacRae, is to retire next month after 30 years with Lloyds Banking Group.

Prof MacRae has held a number of finance and strategic roles at the group, including directorships at Lloyds TSB Scotland and TSB Bank.

He has also held senior roles at Scottish Homes and Scottish Enterprise.

Prof MacRae was awarded an OBE in 2011 for services to business and rural development.

Announcing his retirement, he said: "After 30 years with the group I am looking forward to retiring and doing other things that will continue to develop and grow the Scottish economy."