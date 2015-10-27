Scottish chicken numbers fall sharply

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of chickens in Scotland has fallen sharply following the closure of several large poultry producers late last year, according to the latest agricultural census.

Government statisticians said the total poultry flock fell by 11% over the past year, to just over 13 million.

The broiler sector was hit hardest, with numbers falling by 27% to 5.7 million birds.

The number of broilers is now the lowest on record.

The fall was partially offset by a 7% increase in layers and a 7% rise in the number of fowls for breeding.

Last month, NFU Scotland called on the Competition and Markets Authority to intervene to save processing facilities in Scotland, claiming that the number of independent chicken producers in Scotland had fallen from 28 to 12 since December 2014.

It cited the closure of a number of company-owned farms in the Scottish Borders by Hook 2 Sisters, Scotland's dominant chicken processor.

Meanwhile, the June 2015 Agricultural Census recorded small increases in the number of cattle, sheep and pigs in Scotland.

However, it also found a 10% fall in the area used for potato growing, which shrank by 2,700 hectares to 26,000 hectares.

The area is now the smallest on record.