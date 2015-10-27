Savings and lending up at Clydesdale

Image copyright Getty Images

Clydesdale Bank, including Yorkshire Bank, has reported a rise in retail customer savings and lending for the year to September.

However, it has cut back on business lending, as it prepares for a float on the London and Australian stock markets.

That is now scheduled for early February 2016, later than planned. It will see 25% of the group sold to institutional investors by its current parent company, National Australia Bank (NAB).

It will distribute 75% of the shares to the Melbourne lenders' existing shareholders.

NAB has had to inject £620m of capital into the Clydesdale group to build up its core capital from a ratio of 9.4% of liabilities to 13.2%.

The parent company has agreed to set aside £465m as compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance and mis-sold business loans.

This is in line with a statement to the stock exchange in August, and is added to £1.2bn set aside in previous financial years.

Future costs

NAB is providing a further £120m for future costs of mis-selling and mis-conduct. That reduces its maximum exposure to future mis-conduct costs (which has been required by the UK financial regulator, as a condition of the float) to £1.1bn.

Earlier this year, Clydesdale was fined more than £20m for its handling of customer claims. The regulator found that it had been falsifying customer records and presenting those to the ombudsman.

The Glasgow-based lender issued results as part of NAB's full-year figures.

They showed cash earnings were down by £2m to £156m.

Customer lending was up £1.1bn or 4% to £28.7bn.

UK mortgage lending was up 11.2% to £20.5bn, slightly increasing Clydesdale's share of the mortgage market to 1.61%.

Customer deposits were up £2.5bn or 10.3% to £26.3bn.

Business lending fell, however, by 11.3% to £7.1bn. This was due to a run-off of poorer quality assets, plus "subdued demand for credit and competitive pressures".

Restructuring

The bank saw its operating expenses rise by £45m or nearly 7%, partly due to the cost of restructuring and preparing for the break from NAB, and partly due to marketing investment.

Its reduction in charges for premium current accounts, to make them more competitive, hit earnings.

Bad and doubtful debts fell by more than half to £38m.

The number of branches fell from 294 to 271, while the number of customers choosing to bank online rose by 10%.

Clydesdale Bank's new chief executive, David Duffy, said they were "positive results".

He added: "Our balance sheet is robust, with improved asset quality and stronger capital ratios. We are challenging the way we have worked historically, questioning the commercial viability of everything we do and creating more agile working practices.

"By keeping our focus on how and what we deliver for customers, we have created a strong platform on which to build an exciting future for us as an independent bank.

"In doing that, I believe we have the ability to offer our customers an attractive alternative to the status quo of banking in the UK."