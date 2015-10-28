Personal insolvency numbers rise sharply

Image copyright PA

Scotland saw the largest increase in personal insolvencies in more than seven years over the summer.

Figures from Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) showed personal insolvencies rose by 38.9% to 2,230 between July and September.

However, the total was still more than 25% lower than it was in the same period last year.

The Scottish government said the longer term trend of people seeking debt relief continued to decline.

The insolvency data includes people who go bankrupt and those who use a protected trust deed (PTD) to repay their debts.

Over the quarter, a total of 965 people were declared bankrupt - up by 27.5% on the previous three months.

AiB said the rise was likely to be due to figures "returning to a normal level" following recent legislation on bankruptcy and debt advice.

At the same time, the number of people using a PTD - which is similar to individual voluntary agreements (IVAs) in England and Wales - to repay debts increased by 49% to 1,265.

These agreements used to be for five years but changes in the law have reduced that to four years - the same period as for bankruptcies.

It means those taking on a PTD no longer have to make payments for an additional year.

While personal insolvencies increased over the summer, the number of companies becoming insolvent or entering receivership dropped by 8.6% on the previous quarter, to 180.

'Declining trend'

Commenting on the figures, business minister Fergus Ewing said: "The longer term trend of people falling into financial difficulty and seeking debt relief continues to be a declining one, which will be welcomed by everyone who wishes to see Scotland prosper.

"Fewer businesses becoming insolvent also means more people can remain in work, which is good news for industry and provides further evidence that Scotland's economy goes from strength to strength."

Alistair Dickson, from accountants RSM, said: "The continued downward trend of people entering into formal personal insolvency procedures is encouraging and suggests that many Scots continue to enjoy low interest rates and the impact of pay rises.

"On top of this, lower motoring costs may also have had a positive impact.

"However the increase in quarter two against quarter one has to be considered in light of what is happening in the economy, with particular reference to the oil and gas sector and recently, the steel sector.