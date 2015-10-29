Wood Group secures global subsea contract with BP

Image caption Under the deal, Wood Group will support a range of BP subsea projects around the world

BP has awarded oil services firm Wood Group a new multi-million dollar global subsea contract.

Under the deal, the group will provide engineering services in the Gulf of Mexico, UK and Norwegian continental shelves and offshore Azerbaijan.

Wood Group Kenny (WGK) will support a range of subsea projects under the five-year contract.

This is the second major BP contract secured by Aberdeen-based Wood Group this year.

In February, Massy Wood Group - a company jointly owned by Wood Group PSN and Massy Holdings - won a five-year contract worth up to $250m (£164m), to provide services to BP's upstream offshore facilities as well as onshore assets in Trinidad and Tobago.

WGK chief executive Bob MacDonald said: "Wood Group has over 40 years of experience working with BP.

"We look forward to continuing our close partnership with this long-term client on this project, which will see us provide operational support for many of the assets we helped to design.

"Our key focus will be on effective and efficient delivery in this challenging climate."