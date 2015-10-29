Survey signals 'amber warning light' for Scots economy

Image caption Tourism was the star performer of the Scottish economy over the summer, according to the survey

A mixed performance by Scotland's key business sectors in the third quarter should "trigger an amber warning light" for governments north and south of the border, according to a new report.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce's quarterly economic survey for July to September found tourism enjoyed "an extremely positive summer".

Construction also generally experienced growth.

But slower growth was reported by companies working in other key sectors.

They included manufacturing, retail and wholesale, and financial and business services.

Public sector

Tourism businesses reported very strong results throughout the quarter in terms of sales revenue, employment and business optimism.

Respondents from the construction sector also reported growth, despite a decline in public sector contracts.

However, the survey indicated that both capital and training investment fell in all sectors except construction.

The chambers of commerce said the fall could be "a warning of potential declining levels of economic growth" in the Scottish economy.

The report also suggested that low oil prices were continuing to have an impact on the economy, with the performance of oil and gas service businesses dampening results in the financial and business services sector.

Respondents suggested that the low price was not only presenting challenges for businesses in the north east but for the supply chain throughout Scotland.

Other commonly cited business concerns included recruitment difficulties and wage costs, with both the construction industry and retail and wholesale sector experiencing pressure to raise prices due to increasing wage costs.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron said: "Although Scotland's economy is now performing above the level we were at before the recession, we cannot and must not take future growth for granted. It is not inevitable.

"Growth will require a strong focus from the Scottish and UK governments on making Scotland a better and more attractive place to do business, reducing fixed costs such as business rates and intensifying investment in digital and transport infrastructure."

More than 500 companies took part in the survey, which was compiled by the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University.