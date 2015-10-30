Growth in food waste plants forecast

Image copyright BioGask Image caption AD plants, such as this one near Turriff in Aberdeenshire, use an anaerobic digestion system to turn food and farm waste into electricity

Scotland's anaerobic digestion (AD) industry - which turns rotting food and farm waste into electricity - has grown sharply in the past year, according to a report.

The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) said 27 AD projects were now running in Scotland - up from 16 a year ago.

A further 43 schemes have gained planning approval.

ADBA added that a dozen more plants were awaiting permission to go ahead.

The association has forecast that the sector could grow by more than 200% in the next two years.

The anaerobic digestion process involves farm slurry, vegetable peelings, paper and other organic material decomposing inside a closed chamber to produce gas, which is then used to generate electricity.

'Waste has value'

Scottish Renewables policy manager Stephanie Clark said: "These new ADBA figures show that AD is being taken extremely seriously by Scottish businesses.

"Increasingly, waste has value. The AD process recognises that, and turns things we don't want, like food waste and farmyard slurry, into something we desperately need - clean, affordable electricity."

ADBA chief executive Charlotte Morton said: "Scotland is leading the way in demonstrating how anaerobic digestion extracts value from our waste, while supporting farming resilience, reducing billions in carbon abatement costs, improving food security and production and generating employment and investment opportunities for rural economies."