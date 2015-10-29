Springfield Properties angered by Fife planning rejection

Image copyright Springfield Properties Image caption Springfield wants to build more than 50 homes at a site in Dalgety Bay

Leading Scottish housebuilder has launched a scathing attack on planning officials at Fife Council after a proposed development was rejected.

Springfield Properties had proposed 56 homes, including affordable housing, and a commercial unit at Dalgety Bay.

It claimed the council's planning department had "put barriers in our way from the start" and added: "We think Fife is closed to business."

Fife Council said Springfield's plans had "failed to satisfy policies".

In a strongly worded statement, Springfield said it had been working with Fife planning officials to move the development forward for more than two-and-a-half years, but was "getting nowhere".

It also claimed planning consent was refused without any discussion, even though jobs were at stake.

'Very dissatisfied'

Springfield chairman Sandy Adam said: "The attitude of Fife Council flies in the face of Scottish government policy. It's about time they explained why it is blocking high quality jobs and affordable homes for Dalgety Bay.

"We are very dissatisfied with the whole process. The planning department have put barriers in our way from the start.

"The process has lacked continuity, with three different planners assigned to the case, and a tree preservation order being applied to the site halfway through the application.

"Initially planners criticised our urban design, so we withdrew our original application and submitted a new one based on planning officials' feedback.

"Despite this they came to a decision to recommend refusal, saying loss of employment land would undermine Dalgety Bay as a sustainable mixed community."

'Open for business'

Responding to the criticism, the council's lead officer for development management, Kevin Treadwell, said the authority was "certainly open for business", and was keen to work with Springfield.

He said the company's application was turned down after councillors and officers "took all relevant factors into account, and found that the proposed development failed to satisfy policies".

He added: "The committee decided, ultimately, that this was not the right development for the site.

"Council officers made it clear to the applicant at a very early stage that the proposal was contrary to the development plan, and continued to express concerns during the application's assessment.

"Concerns include loss of employment land, potential impacts on neighbouring businesses and the quality of the housing environment in such close proximity to an industrial estate."

Springfield said it planned to refer the case to Scotland's chief planner.

Mr Adam added: "We will be writing to Social Justice Secretary Alex Neil to highlight this case as part of the Scottish government's independent review of the Scottish planning system."