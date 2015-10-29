Eurowings to start new Edinburgh to Düsseldorf service

Image copyright Eurowings

Lufthansa is to restart direct flights between Edinburgh and Düsseldorf after a gap of three years.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, will start flying three times a week between the two cities on 27 March next year.

In 2012, Lufthansa Regional switched its Düsseldorf service from Edinburgh Airport to Glasgow.

Lufthansa continues to fly from Glasgow to Düsseldorf under its Eurowings subsidiary.

Welcoming the announcement, Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "I am delighted that Edinburgh Airport has a direct new flight into the heart of Düsseldorf.

"This offers even greater choice and is further confirmation of Edinburgh Airport's position as a leader for business connectivity between Scotland and the continent."

Eurowings already serves Cologne from Edinburgh.

Lufthansa also flies to Frankfurt from the Scottish capital.