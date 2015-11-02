New Scottish Enterprise chairman named as Bob Keiller

Image copyright Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise has named its new chairman as Bob Keiller, who is retiring from oil services firm Wood Group.

Mr Keiller will take over from Crawford Gillies at the economic development agency in January.

It was announced last month that Mr Keiller was to retire as Wood Group chief executive officer.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Dr Lena Wilson said he had a "wealth of leadership and business experience".

Dr Wilson added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Crawford Gillies for his commitment and leadership over what has been nearly seven years."