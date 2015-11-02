Livingston technology firm Bloxx sold by backers

Image caption Bloxx's technology allows web pages or emails to be accurately classified and filtered in real-time

A Scottish technology firm has been sold by its backers, including the Scottish government's investment arm.

Bloxx is based in Livingston but also has an office in Massachusetts.

Employing 55 people, it provides business clients with web and email filters, and claims its software is deployed on 800 million devices worldwide.

It has been taken over by Akamai Technologies, based in California, for an undisclosed sum.

The main investors in Bloxx since it was set up in 1999 have been the Archangels consortium of private investors and the Scottish Investment Bank.

It is the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise, the government's enterprise agency, which first took a Bloxx stake in 2003.

'Global platform'

Willie M Tejada, senior vice-president at Akamai, said: "Akamai's traditional business has been about making the internet fast, reliable and secure for web sites and applications.

"As we look to the future, our strategy includes doing the same for the enterprise, helping to protect corporate end users from the exposure to unsuitable content, viruses, malware, and data leakage.

"By adding Bloxx's Secure Web Gateway technologies to our solutions, coupled with the security intelligence that we obtain from our global platform, we believe we are well-positioned to help protect enterprises and their employees from a growing threat landscape."

Kerry Sharp, head of the Scottish Investment Bank, said: "Since 2003, Scottish Enterprise has worked closely with Bloxx to provide an integrated package of support and investment to help the company realise its growth potential, both in the UK and internationally.

"We look forward to Bloxx continuing to flourish as part of the Akamai organisation post acquisition."