Scottish private sector business numbers at record high

Image caption Small and medium sized businesses accounted for 99.4% of all private sector enterprises

The number of businesses operating in Scotland has reached a record high.

Figures released by the Scottish government's chief statistician showed there were 361,345 private sector businesses operating in March 2015 - the highest number since the figures started to be gathered in 2000.

It is an increase of almost 8% on the statistics for 2014.

The biggest rise was among unregistered businesses - small traders who are not registered for VAT and PAYE.

This figure rose by 13.2% between March 2014 and March 2015 - to 191,010 businesses.

The number of registered businesses also rose, by 2.3%, to 170,335.

As at March 2015, there were 359,050 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in Scotland, providing an estimated 1.2 million jobs.

SMEs accounted for 99.4% of all private sector enterprises and accounted for 55.6% of private sector employment and 39.4% of private sector turnover.