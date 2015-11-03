Buzzard oilfield shut down moved to next year

Image copyright Nexen

A planned shutdown of one of the North Sea's biggest oil fields has been deferred to next year.

The Buzzard field, which is about 60 miles north east of Aberdeen, is operated by Nexen.

The deferral will boost short-term supply of the crude that helps underpin the Brent benchmark.

Nexen said the decision was taken after the opportunity for critical maintenance work was completed during a controlled shutdown last month.