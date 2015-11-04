Scottish road tolls 'should be considered', civil engineers say

Image caption Ice says road tolls would help to fund a backlog of repairs

Road tolls should be considered to help fund a backlog of local road repairs, a report on infrastructure has said.

The report, by the Institution of Civil Engineers (Ice), cites evidence from council transport chiefs that about a third of Scotland's local roads are in an unacceptable condition.

The cost of bringing them up to an acceptable standard has been put at about £2bn.

The Scottish government said it had no intention of introducing road tolls.

At present, Ice said it was costing nearly £250m per year to avoid further deterioration.

It suggested the introduction of road user charges, either as a flat rate or pay-as-you-go, which would work best where there was congestion and an alternative public transport option.

It goes on to say that user charges should be considered more widely, as demographic change increases pressure to spend on priorities other than infrastructure.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The new Queensferry Crossing is currently being built

The institute's report card on Scottish infrastructure - the first for four years - is more positive about improvements to major roads and other transport links.

It also welcomes improvements to Scotland's water and waste water treatment, and to the way flood risks are handled.

The biggest concern, which was highlighted in a partial publication of the Ice report last week, was about energy supply.

It raised Scotland's energy "quadrilemma" - the need to reduce carbon, cut consumer costs, ensure security of supply and take into account the social acceptability of different types of energy sources.

The civil engineering institute criticised the debate on energy so far, including nuclear and fracking, as "irrational, ill-informed, emotional and politically-motivated", and called for a robust, expert-informed national debate.

Major shift

Among the issues raised about the future power supply is whether the quality of steady electricity supply can be maintained as well as sufficient quantity. That is if Scotland is becoming dependent on imports of power through sub-sea cable.

Ice also urged the Scottish government to plan better for energy use across transport and heating, saying that both were due for a major shift from fossil-fuel burning in the next few years.

Other recommendations from the Institute of Civil Engineers were:

Transport: Renewed effort to move people from cars to public transport and cycling: moves towards a high-speed link between Scotland and London: plus investment in port facilities: a rapid conclusion to uncertainty about London's airport bottleneck

Flooding: Risk management should take account of the impact of climate change, increasing flood risk, in the cities and countryside

Water and waste water: Although water leakage has been reduced, it should be cut further: there should be planning for low rainfall: household metering should be considered: energy use by the industry should be cut, and separate supply considered for human consumption and other uses.

Waste: Ambitious targets require changed public attitudes, and businesses should be required to report waste data: more brownfield sites, with a total area equivalent of one and three quarter times the size of Dundee, should be brought back into use

Skills: There is a need for 760 more civil engineers each year, yet the number of higher education students in the subject has fallen 9% in the past five years, and in further education, there has been a 32% decline: only 18% of the profession is female.

Ronnie Hunter, chairman of the group that compiled the report, said: "Our energy, transport, flooding, water and waste systems must be resilient in the face of our changing demographics and our changing climate. Our independent, expert report analyses whether or not they are.

"Our grades show that most areas of Scotland's infrastructure require attention. Although there is some good news, such as in the areas of waste and strategic transport, there are serious question marks over the resilience of our energy and local transport infrastructure.

"To address these particular concerns, we have called for a mature and rational debate on how we generate energy, and we are also calling for the Scottish government to work with local authorities to address the £2bn maintenance backlog in Scotland's local roads."

'Helpful contribution'

Paul Watters, Head of Public Affairs at the AA, told Radio Scotland's John Beattie programme the issue of road tolls had been around for decades.

He said: "It is interesting to hear the more you travel, the more you pay. That already happens. You pay fuel duty. The more you use, the more you pay. The one thing that doesn't happen is it doesn't go into the roads."

Mr Watters said the UK takes in around £42bn of taxes from road use - including car tax, fuel tax and VAT on fuel - but, in Scotland and England, only £7.3bn is spent on the roads.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We have no plans to introduce road toll charging now or at any time in the future.

"However, we welcome the institution's report on the nation's infrastructure and we value the contribution and input from its members and external stakeholders from across the sectors.

"The report provides a helpful contribution to the wider debate about the role of infrastructure investment in Scotland, both in terms of the thoughtful evidence and the advice that it provides."

The spokesman pointed to a number of infrastructure projects being undertaken, including the new Queensferry Crossing, the Aberdeen bypass plan and investment in rail improvements between Edinburgh to Glasgow and Aberdeen to Inverness.