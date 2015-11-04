Scotland business

Oil firm Chevron North Sea set to cut about 140 jobs

Oil company Chevron North Sea has announced that about 140 jobs are at risk as part of a review of its operations.

The company said the posts - covering staff and contractors - could go in locations including Aberdeen, London, Houston, Norway and Denmark.

It stressed it was "committed to the UK North Sea".

A spokesperson said: "We anticipate there could be a reduction of approximately 140 positions."

The statement added: "The company is focused on safe and reliable operations."

In July last year, Chevron announced plans to cut 225 jobs in Aberdeen.

