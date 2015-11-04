Oil firm Chevron North Sea set to cut about 140 jobs

From the section

Oil company Chevron North Sea has announced that about 140 jobs are at risk as part of a review of its operations.

The company said the posts - covering staff and contractors - could go in locations including Aberdeen, London, Houston, Norway and Denmark.

It stressed it was "committed to the UK North Sea".

A spokesperson said: "We anticipate there could be a reduction of approximately 140 positions."

The statement added: "The company is focused on safe and reliable operations."

In July last year, Chevron announced plans to cut 225 jobs in Aberdeen.