Scottish retail sales rise in third quarter

Retail sales in Scotland increased slightly in the third quarter of the year, according to new figures.

The latest Retail Sales Index showed that between July and October, the volume of sales rose by 1%, and grew by 4% annually.

The value of sales, without adjusting for inflation, increased by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2015 and grew by 1.2% annually.

Retail sales now account for about 5.5% of the Scottish economy.

Data published in the SRC-KPMG Scottish Retail Sales Monitor last month suggested that September had been a more upbeat month for retailers, but warned they still faced a tough trading environment.

'Generally positive'

Reacting to the new figures, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "This is further evidence of generally positive conditions for Scotland's retailers, with the economy expanding for three consecutive years, the highest employment rate in the UK, and low inflation and higher real wages feeding through to consumer confidence.

"In addition, there is other survey evidence that suggests around half of firms expect sales revenue to increase next quarter."

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said: "These figures point to a second successive quarterly growth in retail sales, which is encouraging.

"However when one factors in shop prices which have fallen in each of the past 30 months, it shows that retailers are having to work ever harder to maintain let alone grow sales values.