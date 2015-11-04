Calmac parent company David MacBrayne wins MoD port deal

Image copyright Graham Horn Image caption Solent Gateway will be responsible for managing movements through Marchwood Military Port on Southampton Water

A transport firm owned by the Scottish government has won a bid to run a UK military port as part of a joint venture.

Gourock-based David MacBrayne and GBA (Holdings) were awarded a 35-year deal to manage movements through Marchwood Military Port on Southampton Water.

The MoD contract was awarded to their joint venture, Solent Gateway Ltd.

MacBrayne is the parent firm of Calmac Ferries, which has operations at 24 ports, harbours and slipways.

GBA, which is based in Grimsby, provides logistics services to the automotive, shipping and renewables industries.

It currently operates from 14 ports in the UK, handling more than 1.7 million vehicles a year.

'Combined strengths'

David MacBrayne chief executive Martin Dorchester said the joint venture would "play to the combined strengths" of both companies.

He added: "We are delighted with this news which reinforces David MacBrayne's credentials as an internationally recognised operation able to compete successfully in the global market place.

"It is an ideal extension of our current skills and experience of running ports across the west coast.

"While our core service will be managing a port that will continue to meet the military's requirements, we look forward to working with GBA to maximise the commercial potential of Marchwood."

Solent Gateway will start operating Marchwood from April 2016.