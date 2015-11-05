Fall in Scotch whisky exports 'slowing'

Image copyright SWA

Scotch whisky producers have released new figures suggesting the decline seen in overseas sales in recent years is slowing.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said exports in the first half of the year totalled £1.7bn.

That represented a 3% fall in value, compared with a drop of 11% between the first half of 2013 and 2014.

The industry body said "encouraging trends" were starting to develop in several key markets.

It pointed to single malt exports, which were up 5% to £406m in the first half of the year.

Overall, the volume of exports was down by half of last year's decline, falling just under 3% to the equivalent of 517 million bottles.

The SWA figures were based on data from HM Revenue and Customs.

Source: Scotch Whisky Association (based on HM Revenue and Customs data)

Exports to the USA - the biggest market by value for Scotch whisky - remained steady at £327m.

Canada saw sales increase by 20% to £36m, while exports to Mexico were up by almost 12% to £43m.

Despite austerity measures in China, the market there returned to growth - with direct exports jumping 46% to £22m in the first half of the year.

SWA said that rise largely reflected "strong efforts" to export bottled blended Scotch.

However, trading was more volatile in other markets.

In Europe, France and Spain were up in volume but down in value.

Germany was down in both value and volume, but sales to Poland were up 45% in value to £20m and Turkey up 28% to £23m.

Outside Europe, the Brazilian market was badly hit, falling nearly 30% in value.

Whisky producers attributed the drop to the severe economic downturn in Brazil.

'Strong growth signals'

Meanwhile, SWA said exports to India fell 11% by value and 8% by volume, reflecting "ongoing difficulties in the business climate".

SWA chief executive David Frost said: "We're starting to see some strong signals for growth and we continue to believe the long-term prospects for Scotch whisky remain good.

"This is reflected in the large number of new distilleries opening, with half a dozen starting production in the last year or so.

"The growth of single malt exports shows that premium products are ever more popular.

"We had a decade of record growth, there was then a decline in exports in recent years largely because of the slowdown in the emerging markets, but signs of improvement are on the horizon."