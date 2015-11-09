Scottish business activity 'rebounds'

Image copyright Thinkstock

The summer slowdown in the Scottish economy has been arrested, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

The Bank of Scotland's latest PMI report indicated a return to growth in October, with workforce numbers continuing to expand in the private sector.

The amount of new business also stabilised, having fallen in September.

Growth was mainly driven by the service sector, with manufacturing output only marginally up on the previous month.

The Bank of Scotland PMI - which measures changes in manufacturing and services activity - climbed to 50.9 in October, up from 49 in the previous month.

Any figure above 50 suggests economic expansion.

The report found that growth in new business in the service sector was partly offset by a decline reported by manufacturers.

Stronger demand

Moreover, manufacturing companies reported lower volumes of new orders from both domestic and foreign clients.

Workforce numbers rose at private sector companies in Scotland, extending the current sequence of growth to three months.

However, the rate of job creation eased in October.

The report suggested rising employment was driven by service providers, who linked increases in headcounts to stronger demand.

Poor exports

Bank of Scotland chief economist Donald MacRae said: "These results confirm the summer slowdown in the Scottish economy has been arrested, giving slow growth rather than no growth going into the third quarter of the year."

Last week a leading economic institute announced it was cutting its growth forecasts for Scotland.

The Fraser of Allander Institute said the economy would expand at a much slower rate than previously thought.

The institute's report concluded that weak productivity and poor export performance, as well as the lower oil price, had stilted growth this year.

A recent report by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce suggested a mixed performance by Scotland's key business sectors in the third quarter of this year.

It found tourism enjoyed "an extremely positive summer", while construction also generally experienced growth.

But slower growth was reported by companies working in other sectors.